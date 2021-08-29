August
Tri-Lakes Cruisers Care Club Car Show — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Second Street, Monument; tl-cruisers.weebly.com.
September
719 Food Truck Fest — To support the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 5410 Woodmen Road; tinyurl.com/ucd5fdyw.
Tyler Farr — To benefit Folds of Honor, 7 p.m. Sept. 5, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
Mountain Communities Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser — 7-11:30 a.m. Sept. 6, 15000 Westcreek Drive, Woodland Park; 303-647-2361.
Philanthropy on the Farm — To benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, Sept. 10, Flying Horse Ranch, 9663 E. Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur. Registration: tinyurl.com/y3wmq3pl.
Broadmoor Rotary Club Charity Cornhole Tournament — 9 a.m. check-in, tournament starts at 10 a.m., Sept. 11, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: broadmoor rotary.square.site.
Red, White & Bowl Bowl-a-thon — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 2:30-5 p.m. Sept. 11, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/bowlathon.
Harley’s Harvest Bazaar — To benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 12, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road; 495-6083, info@harleys-hopefoundation.org.
Colorado Springs Plane Pull — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 18, National Museum of WWII Aviation, 775 Aviation Way. Registration required: specialolympicsco.org/event/springspull.
The Never Alone Foundation Family Ball — 5-10 p.m. Sept. 18, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/cxts68px.
Race Against Suicide: A Charity 5K — In-person and virtual event to benefit the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, Sept. 19, El Pomar Sports Park, 2212 Executive Circle. Registration: pikespeaksuicideprevention.org.
St. Francis of Assisi Charity Golf Tournament — Sept. 20, Red Hawk Ridge at Castle Rock, 2156 Red Hawk Ridge Drive, Castle Rock. Registration: tinyurl.com/37294fhy.
Where the Wild Things are Dinner — To benefit Early Connections Learning Center, 5 p.m. Sept. 25, Historic Day Nursery, 104 E. Rio Grande St. Reservations: earlyconnections.org/wildthings.
Kiwanis Club of Monument Hill’s Empty Bowls Dinner — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5 p.m. Sept. 29, Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument. Registration: tinyurl.com/a792d79c.
October
Drive for Hope Golf Tournament — To benefit Hometown Hero Outdoors, Oct. 1, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course, 1050 Titus Blvd., Fort Carson. Registration: tinyurl.com/e9tnz98r.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 9 a.m. Oct. 2, Prospect Lake at Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: alz.org/walk.
Blues on the Mesa — To benefit the Pikes Peak Blues Community, noon Oct. 2, Gold Hill Mesa, 142 Raven Mine Drive. Tickets: bluesonthemesa.com.
Cameron Memorial Golf Tourney — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charites, Oct. 4. Perry Park Country Club, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
Virtual Ally Up — Access, Equity & Power — To benefit Inside Out Youth Services, 7-8 p.m. Oct. 6. Registration: insideoutys.org/allyup.
NAMIWalks Colorado Springs — 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 9, Monument Valley Park, 205 W. Fontanero St. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3cbnsjtz.
Cheyenne Mountain Run — To benefit Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 9 a.m. Oct. 9, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights, Registration: friendsofcmsp.org.
Miracles in Motion — To benefit StableStrides, 5-10 p.m. Oct. 9, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Reservations: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.
Night of Comedy — Headliner Josh Blue, to benefit Special Kids Special Families, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
#Golf4Prevention — To benefit Becky Baker Foundation, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 20, Broadmoor East and West courses, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: birdease.com/broadmoortourney.
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.
Koats 4 Kids — 5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 22, The Pinery on the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St.; koats4kids.org.
Vintner Dinner — To benefit Children’s Literacy Center, 6 p.m. Oct. 23, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: one.bidpal.net/24thvintnerdinner/welcome.
