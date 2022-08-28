August
National Teddy Bear Day — El Paso County and the Department of Human Services will be accepting teddy bear donations to benefit the children at DHS through Wednesday. Donations can be dropped off 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at El Paso County Centennial Hall lobby, 200 S. Cascade Ave.; elpasoco.com.
Sons and Daughters of Italy Spaghetti Dinner — Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Elks Lodge 309, 3400 N. Nevada Ave.; sonsofitalypp.com.
September
Patriot Day Give Back Food Distribution — Hosted by Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 9 a.m.-noon for military, veterans and their families, noon-2 p.m. open to community, Friday, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/3jtr45y6.
Ashtonz — To benefit Safe Families Pikes Peak, 7 p.m. Friday, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
Suits for Troops — Business attire needed for military members transitioning to civilian careers, 1-4 p.m. Sept 4, American Legion Post 209, 3613 Jeannine Drive. Go online for requested items and instructions for donations; rrbsm.webs.com.
Ian Munsick — With Corey Kent, to benefit Folds of Honor, 7 p.m. Sept. 4, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
The Reminders — With Joseph Lamar, to benefit Citizens Project, 6 p.m. Sept. 8, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
Night of White Lights — To benefit Colorado Springs Youth Symphony, 6-10 p.m. Sept. 9, secret location will be announced the night before event. Tickets: tinyurl.com/srftwyeu.
Spencer Miller Tribute Roping — To benefit Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation, 9 a.m. Sept. 10, Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 13710 Halleluiah Trail, Elbert; tinyurl.com/4ttj9w2a.
Colorado Springs Plane Pull — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 10, National Museum of WWII Aviation, 775 Aviation Way. Registration: specialolympicsco.org.
Rocky Mountain Pig Jig — To benefit NephCure Kidney International, 1-7 p.m. Sept. 10, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Road. Tickets: rockymountainpigjig.com.
Bruce Forman & Wayne Wilkinson — To benefit Community Cultural Collective, 3-5 p.m. Sept. 11, Hillside Gardens, 1006 W. Institute St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/4swf8uah.
Pawtoberfest — Dog walk and beer fest to benefit Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 17, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and South 21st Street. Registration: hsppr.org.
Run4Hope 5K for Schools — To benefit suicide prevention programs in local high schools, 9-11 a.m. Sept. 17, The Ascent Church, 1750 Deer Creek Road, Monument. Registration: run4hope5kforschools.com.
Boy Scouts of America Eagles for Eagles Golf Tourney — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 19, Colorado Springs Country Club, 3333 Templeton Gap Road. Registration: 719-219-2915, pathwaytotherockies.org.
Tees, Tacos & Tequila Festival — To benefit First Tee — Southern Colorado, 2-5 p.m. Sept. 24, Valley Hi Golf Course, 610 S. Chelton Road. Tickets: firstteesoco.org.
Harvest Celebration — To benefit Food to Power, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 24, Food to Power, 1090 S. Institute St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/9df3h7hh.
Flight Gala — Live Auction — To benefit Rotary Club of Colorado Springs, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2p87bw2n.
Steve Burnside Memorial Golf Tournament — To provide one-time scholarship to a student from Ellicott, Calhan and Peyton high schools, 7 a.m. Sept. 25, Antler Creek Golf Course, 9650 Antler Creek Drive, Falcon. Registration: Derek Burnside, 719-649-4203, Chad Burnside, 719-491-4433.
No Good Deed: A Diabolically Charitable Comedy Show — To benefit TESSA, 6-9:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd. Tickets: looneescc.com.
Tails & Tunes — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 29, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Tickets: cmzoo.org.
October
Blues on the Mesa — To benefit Pikes Peak Blues Community, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 1, Gold Hill Mesa Community Center, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive. Tickets: bluesonthemesa.org.
Early Connections Learning Centers 125 Anniversary Celebration — 6-10 p.m. Oct. 1, DoubleTree by Hilton, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y69kkm5b.
A Night in the Wild West — To benefit the YMCA, 6 p.m. Oct. 6, Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ym44k8ns.
NAMIWalks — 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 8, Monument Valley Park, 170 W. Cache La Poudre St. Registration: tinyurl.com/3sxmybp4.
Night of Comedy — Boots, Buckles & Chuckles — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 8, Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org.
Koats 4 Kids — 5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 14, The Pinery, 775 W. Bijou St.; koats4kids.org.
100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com
Vintner Dinner — To benefit Children’s Literacy Center, 6 p.m. Oct. 22, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: childrensliteracycenter.org.
Bear Creek Nature Center Bear Run: Fun Run & Walk Fundraiser — 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 5, Bear Creek Regional Park, 2022 Creek Crossing Road. Registration: elpasoco.com/bearrun.
Joys of the Season Holiday Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18-19; joysoftheseasonht.org.
