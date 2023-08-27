September

Corey Kent — To benefit Folds of Honor, 7 p.m. Sept. 3, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.

Night of White Lights — To benefit Colorado Springs Youth Symphony Association, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8, location announced the evening before event. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yck3ccs5.

Pikes Peak APEX — Mountain bike challenge on the slopes of Pikes Peak to benefit PPORA Trail Stewardship Fund, Sept. 8-10. Registration: pikespeakapex.com.

Spencer Miller Tribute Roping — To benefit Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation, 9 a.m. Sept. 9, Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 13710 Halleluiah Trail, Elbert; Natalie Field, 251-490-0744, tinyurl.com/2p8bk4pd.

Colorado Springs Plane Pull — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, Sept. 9, National Museum of World War II Aviation, 775 Aviation Way. Registration: specialolympicsco.org/planepull.

Angel Golf Tournament — To benefit Angels of America's Fallen, 8 a.m. Sept. 11, Perry Park County Club, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur. Registration: tinyurl.com/4f5ev348.

Honoring the Brave Breakfast — To benefit Home Front Military Network, 7:30-8:30 a.m. Sept. 13, The Broadmoor International Center, 21 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/4h6kjtcs.

Run for the Rare 5K Fun Run/Walk — To benefit Verity Village, 8 a.m.-noon Sept. 16, Palmer Lake Regional Recreational Area, 199 County Line Road, Palmer Lake. Registration: veritysvillage.com/run.

Pawtoberfest — To benefit Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 16, Bear Creek Regional Park, Colorado Springs. Tickets: hsppr.org/events/pawtoberfest-2023.

Rocky Mountain Youth Leadership Foundation Night at the Ranch — 5 p.m. Sept. 21, Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road. Tickets: rmylf.org.

Mad Hatter Tea Party — To benefit Harley's Hope and Safe Place for Pets, 1-3 p.m. Sept. 24, Red Rocks Barn, 2700 Robinson St. Tickets: madhatterteaparty.squarespace.com.

Colorado Springs Walk to End Alzheimer's — 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: act.alz.org/cos.

Tri-Lakes Dynamic Rotary Club Golf Ball Drop — To benefit Santa Fe Baseball Field and other Tri-Lakes Dynamic Rotary service projects, 4-5:30 p.m., Santa Fe Baseball Field, 99 Santa Fe Ave., Monument. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p8s2hab.

Special Kids Special Families Night of Comedy — To benefit Zach's Place, 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 30, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org.

National Mill Dog Rescue Gala — 6 p.m. Sept. 30, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: nmdr.org/happening-now.

October

Cameron Memorial Golf Tournament — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 2, Perry Park Country Club, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

Brunch Tours — To benefit Early Connection Learning Centers, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 7, Historic Day Nursery, 104 E. Rio Grande St. Tickets: earlyconnections.org/tours.

The Not So Little Things Luncheon — To benefit Fostering Hope, noon-1 p.m. Oct. 5, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: fosteringhopefoundation.org/events.

Cheyenne Mountain Run — To benefit Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 9 a.m. Oct. 7, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/bdh5nrx4.

Gems of Hope Charity Dinner — To benefit the Cerebral Palsy Association, 5-9:30 p.m. Oct. 7, DoubleTree Hotel, 1175 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: cpappr.org/cerebral-palsy-events.

Chamber of Commerce and EDC Annual Gala — 6-10 p.m. Oct. 7, US Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St. Reservations: coloradospringschamberedc.com.

CPCD Community Giving Event — Featuring The Chair Project, 7 a.m. or 5 p.m. Oct. 11, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/3965bdvx.

100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18, The Warehouse, 25 S. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.

YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region's 145 Annual Celebration — 6-10 p.m. Oct. 19, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: tinyurl.com/5esd3xk7.

Munchkin Market — To benefit Ute Pass MOPS - Mothers of Preschoolers, 3-7 p.m. Oct. 19, noon-7 p.m. Oct. 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 21, Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park; utepassmops.org/munchkin-market.

Koats4Kids — 5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road; koats4kids.org.

Night at the Library Fundraising Event — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Tickets: ppld.org/night-at-the-library.

Sober Soiree — To benefit Homeward Pikes Peak, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 21, Meanwhile Block Barrel Building, 114 W. Cimarron St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/26mubryw.

Creepy Crawl 5K — To benefit YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 10 a.m. Oct. 28, Palmer Lake Santa Fe Trail, Palmer Lake. Registration: ppymca.org/raceseries.

November

Ronald McDonald House Charities Radiothon — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 3, on 95.1 Cat County; rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

City Aud Gala: Celebration 100 Years — With auction to benefit the City Auditorium, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/53trenxa.

Gingerbread & Jazz — To benefit Early Connections Learning Center, 5 p.m. VIP dinner, 7 p.m. general admission, Nov. 11, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Tickets: earlyconnections.org/gingerbread-jazz.

Turkey Trot 5K — To benefit YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m. Nov. 23, Briargate YMCA, 4025 Family Place. Registration: ppymca.org/raceseries.

December

Jingle Job 5K — To benefit YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 9, Fountain-Fort Carson High School, 900 Jimmy Camp Road, Fountain. Registration: ppymca.org/raceseries.

—

Email event details at least two weeks in advance to [email protected] with Community Calendar in the subject line.