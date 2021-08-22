August
Sons and Daughters of Italy Pikes Peak Lodge 2870 Spaghetti Dinner — To benefit the Italian Scholarship Fund, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Elks Lodge, 3400 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets at door or call Tony, 260-8773.
Wirewood Station Concert — To benefit Women Partnering, 12:30-2 p.m. Sunday, Mount St. Francis, 7665 Assisi Heights. Tickets: jentaylorwp@gmail.com.
Virtual Gift of History — To benefit the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 4 p.m. Thursday; cspm.org/giftofhistory.
Hispanic Chamber’s La Vida — 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Country Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/3h4ewawk.
On the Rocks Tastings — To benefit Rock Ledge Ranch, Tequila Night, VIP 6 p.m., general admission, 7 p.m. Friday; Whiskey Night, VIP 6 p.m., general admission, 7 p.m. Saturday, Rock Ledge Ranch, 3105 Gateway Road. Reservations: ontherocksgog.com.
Court Care Protect the Children 5K Run/Walk — 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Legacy Loop Plaza, 1800 Recreation Way. Registration: courtcare.org.
Mountain View Walk to Cure Diabetes — To benefit JDRF, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Mountain View Adventure Park, Cripple Creek. Registration: fundraise.jdrf.org.
2021 Dog Jog — In-person or virtual, to benefit National Mill Dog Rescue, 10 a.m. check-in, vendor fair, race starts at 11 a.m., music, food, etc. until 1 p.m., Saturday, 5335 JD Johnson Road, Peyton. Registration: tinyurl.com/363afh3p.
Pasta in the Park — To benefit TESSA, Saturday, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Heights. Tickets: tessacs.org.
Tri-Lakes Cruisers Care Club Car Show — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Second Street, Monument; tl-cruisers.weebly.com.
September
Tyler Farr — To benefit Folds of Honor, 7 p.m. Sept. 5, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
Mountain Communities Volunteer Fire Department Fire Department Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser — 7-11:30 a.m. Sept. 6, 15000 Westcreek Drive, Woodland Park; 303-647-2361.
Philanthropy on the Farm — To benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, Sept. 10, Flying Horse Ranch, 9663 E. Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur. Registration: tinyurl.com/y3wmq3pl.
Broadmoor Rotary Club Charity Cornhole Tournament — 9 a.m. check-in, tournament starts at 10 a.m., Sept. 11, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: broadmoorrotary.square.site.
Red, White & Bowl Bowl-a-thon — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 2:30-5 p.m. Sept. 11, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/bowlathon.
Harley’s Harvest Bazaar — To benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 12, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road; 495-6083, info@harleys-hopefoundation.org.
Colorado Springs Plane Pull — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 18, National Museum of WWII Aviation, 775 Aviation Way. Registration required: specialolympicsco.org/event/springspull.
The Never Alone Foundation Family Ball — 5-10 p.m. Sept. 18, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/cxts68px.
Race Against Suicide: A Charity 5K — In-person and virtual event to benefit the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, Sept. 19, El Pomar Sports Park, 2212 Executive Circle. Registration: pikespeak suicideprevention.org.
St. Francis of Assisi Charity Golf Tournament — Sept. 20, Red Hawk Ridge at Castle Rock, 2156 Red Hawk Ridge Drive, Castle Rock. Registration: tinyurl.com/37294fhy.
October
Drive for Hope Golf Tournament — To benefit Hometown Hero Outdoors, Oct. 1, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course, 1050 Titus Blvd., Fort Carson. Registration: tinyurl.com/e9tnz98r.
Blues on the Mesa — To benefit the Pikes Peak Blues Community, noon Oct. 2, Gold Hill Mesa, 142 Raven Mine Drive. Tickets: bluesonthemesa.com.
Cameron Memorial Golf Tourney — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charites, Oct. 4. Perry Park Country Club, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
NAMIWalks Colorado Springs — 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 9, Monument Valley Park, 205 W. Fontanero St. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3cbnsjtz.
Cheyenne Mountain Run — To benefit Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 9 a.m. Oct. 9, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights, Registration: friendsofcmsp.org.
Miracles in Motion — To benefit StableStrides, 5-10 p.m. Oct. 9, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Reservations: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.
Night of Comedy — Headliner Josh Blue, to benefit Special Kids Special Families, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
#Golf4Prevention — To benefit Becky Baker Foundation, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 20, Broadmoor East and West courses, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: birdease.com/broadmoortourney.
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.
Koats 4 Kids — 5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 22, The Pinery on the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St.; koats4kids.org.
Vintner Dinner — To benefit Children’s Literacy Center, 6 p.m. Oct. 23, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: one.bidpal.net/24thvintnerdinner/welcome.
