August
Honoring Heroes in Our Community Awards Program — 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; onebody2013@gmail.com.
Goodwill’s Enchanted Weekend — Thursday-Saturday, Garden of the Gods Resort and Spa, 3320 Mesa Road; anenchantedweekend.com.
Ronald McDonald House Charities 35th Anniversary — 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, The Public House at The Alexander, 3104 N. Nevada Ave.; rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
Happy Trails BBQ Fundraiser — To benefit El Paso County Nature Centers, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Reservations: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Miracles in Motion — To benefit Stable Strides, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.
Aces for Angels — To benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, 103 Pro Rodeo Drive. Registration: acesforangels.com.
The Country Music Project — To benefit Disability Connections, 4-8 p.m. Aug. 21, 13854 Gleneagle Drive; tinyurl.com/495fyu9a.
Martini Shot — To benefit Task Force Tribute: Project RELO, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
Tails & Tunes — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 25, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Tickets: cmzoo.org/tails.
War Hippies — To benefit the Special Operators Transition Foundation, 7 p.m. Aug. 25, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
Shrimp Boil — To benefit Cheyenne Village, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26, Grand River Terrace, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations required by Friday: cheyennevillage.org, Jeannie Porter, 719-572-7478.
Shield 616 — Ride for the Blue — With performances by The Long Run, 7 p.m. Aug. 26-27, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
Ivywild Garden Art Toure — Tour gardens in the Ivywild neighborhood, to benefit future art programs in Ivywild, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 27, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/22rs3698.
Shield 616 — Motorcycle Run — 10 a.m. Aug. 27, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Registration: shield616.org.
Pasta in the Park — To benefit TESSA, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Myron Stratton Home, 435 Gold Pass Heights. Tickets: tessapasta22.givesmart.com.
La Vida — To benefit the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Country Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Tickets: cosconcilio.com.
Sons and Daughters of Italy Spaghetti Dinner — Noon-4 p.m. Aug. 28, Elks Lodge 309, 3400 N. Nevada Ave.; sonsofitalypp.com.
September
Patriot Day Give Back Food Distribution — Hosted by Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 9 a.m.-noon for military, veterans and their families, noon-2 p.m. open to community, Sept. 2, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/3jtr45y6.
Suits for Troops — Business attire needed for men and women military members transitioning from the military to civilian careers, 1-4 p.m. Sept 4, American Legion Post 209, 3613 Jeannine Drive. Go online for needed items and instructions for donations; rrbsm.webs.com.
Night of White Lights — To benefit Colorado Springs Youth Symphony, 6-10 p.m., Sept. 9, secret location will be announced the night before event. Tickets: tinyurl.com/srftwyeu.
Spencer Miller Tribute Roping — To benefit the Pikes Peak Ranger Riders Foundation, 9 a.m. Sept. 10, Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 13710 Halleluiah Trail, Elbert; tinyurl.com/4ttj9w2a.
Colorado Springs Plane Pull — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 10, National Museum of WWII Aviation, 775 Aviation Way. Registration: specialolympicsco.org/event/springspull.
Pawtoberfest — Dog walk and beer fest to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Sept. 17, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and South 21st Street. Registration: hsppr.org/events/pawtoberfest-2022.
Boy Scouts of America Eagles for Eagles Golf Tourney — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 19, Colorado Springs Country Club, 3333 Templeton Gap Road. Registration: 719-219-2915, pathwaytotherockies.org.
Harvest Celebration — To benefit Food to Power, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 24, Food to Power, 1090 S. Institute St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/9df3h7hh.
Flight Gala — Live Auction — To benefit the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2p87bw2n.
Tails & Tunes — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 29, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Tickets: cmzoo.org/tails.
October
Blues on the Mesa — To benefit Pikes Peak Blues Community, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 1, Gold Hill Mesa Community Center, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive. Tickets: bluesonthemesa.org.
Early Connections Learning Centers 125 Anniversary Celebration — 6-10 p.m. Oct. 1, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y69kkm5b.
Night of Comedy — Boots, Buckles & Chuckles — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 8, Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
Vintner Dinner — To benefit the Children’s Literacy Center, 6 p.m. Oct. 22, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: childrensliteracycenter.org/vintner-dinner.
November
Joys of the Season Holiday Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18-19; joysoftheseasonht.org.
Email event details to listings@ gazette.com with Community Calendar in the subject line.