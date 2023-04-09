April

Mosquito Pass — To benefit Folds of Honor, 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner — With awards, auction and more, 6 p.m. Friday, Colorado Springs Marriott, 5580 Tech Center Drive. Reservations required by Monday: trilakeschamber.com/annual-awards-dinner.html.

Wirewood Station & Sandy Wells — To benefit Family of Christ, 7 p.m. Friday, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.

Space Foundation Yuri's Night — To benefit STEM education programs, 5:30-9 p.m. April 16, Space Foundation Discover Center, 4425 Arrowswest Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/yjn699dn.

Light of Hope Fundraising Lunch — To benefit CASA of the Pikes Peak Region, 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 19, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ycxfb8eh.

100+ Women Who Care Tri-Lakes — 5 p.m. April 19, Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument; 100womenwhocaretrilakes.com.

100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. April 19, The Warehouse, 25 S. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.

Forge Evolution (formerly Colorado Springs Teen Court) Luncheon — To benefit the new Forge Teen Center, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 20, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: tinyurl.com/28rhjek7.

Colorado Springs Polar Plunge — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22, Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 3105 Gateway Road. Registration: specialolympicsco.org/events/plunge.

The Never Alone Foundation Family Ball — 5-10 p.m. April 22, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: laurelsmessage.org.

Let's Go to the Movies — To benefit Dance Alliance of the Pikes Peak Region, 6 p.m. April 22, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Tickets: dancewonderland.com.

Fur Ball — To benefit Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 6-9:30 p.m. April 22, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: hsppr.org/furball.

Spirits of Spring — To benefit Gleneagle Sertoma, 6-9 p.m. April 26, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: spiritsofspring.org.

Dare to Dream: Come to the Table Lunch — To benefit TOLI, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 27, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: toli.org/events.

CIVA Springs Soiree Fundraiser — 7 p.m. April 23, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Ticket: entcenterforthearts.org.

Rendezvous at Latigo — To benefit Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 5 p.m. April 29, 13710 Hallelulah Trail, Elbert. Registration: atlatigo.com.

Wirewood Station — To benefit Lutheran Valley Retreat's programs and missions, 6 p.m. April 30, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.

May

Joe Henjum Senior Accolades — 4-7 p.m. May 3, Clay Venues, 10 N. Wahsatch Ave. Tickets: seniorresourcecouncil.org/events/henjum-accolades.

Golf Tournament — To benefit Wild Warrior Adventures, 7 a.m. May 5, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: tinyurl.com/6kvdcshz.

Truth and Liberty Awards Gala — Honoring Matt Staver and Jack Phillips, 6-9 p.m. May 5, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park. Tickets: truthandliberty.net.

Colorado Springs Walk to Defeat ALS — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 6, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/3veeubkw.

Cinco de Mayo Scholarship Gala and Dance — 5-11 p.m. May 6, Creekside Event Center, 5515 Palmer Park Blvd. Tickets: tinyurl.com/4srur3rj.

Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares — 5:30-8 p.m. May 9, Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Registration required by May 5: tri-lakescares.org.

Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament — To benefit First Tee and City Spirit of the Springs, 7 p.m. May 11, The Broadmoor Golf Club, West Course, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: coloradosprings.gov/mayorscup.

Fundraising Luncheon — To benefit Homeward Pikes Peak, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 12, the Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: tinyurl.com/4j8yr9z2.

Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs Spring Plant Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 12-13, May 19-20, HAS Cottage in Monument Valley Park,224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.wordpress.com/plant-sale.

Junior Achievement Gala — Featuring Are You Smarter Than a JA 5th Grader? 5 p.m. May 13, Cheyenne Mountain Conference Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/mfxrmy65.

KPWE Unstoppable Women's Event — 5-7 p.m. May 15, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Union Blvd. Tickets: kpwe.uccs.edu/unstoppable2023.

An Evening with Goose — To benefit ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 6 p.m. May 19, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 103 Pro Rodeo Drive. Tickets: prorodeohalloffame.com.

MS Walk — To benefit the National MS Society, 8 a.m. May 20, Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/yw6cjtsb.

Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America's Fallen, 5:30-11 p.m. May 20, with virtual program at 7 p.m., Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: aoafallen.org/angel-gala.

Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5-8 p.m. May 20-21, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/mr2na46w.

June

Brewster's Battle at the Links — To benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 7:30 a.m. June 2, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St. Reservations: brewstersbattle.com.

Sporting Clays Shoot — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org/sporting-clays.

Cheyenne Village Shrimp Boil — 5:30-8 p.m. June 2, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: cheyennevillage.org.

The Frank Waters and Golden Quill Literary Awards Luncheon — 11:30 a.m. June 3, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yckvvdsm.

Feast of St. Arnold — To benefit Westside CARES, noon-4:30 p.m. June 10, Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 4th St. Tickets: feastofsaintarnold.com.

Chocoholic Frolic — To benefit Kidpower of Colorado, 6:30 p.m. June 10, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: kidpowercs.org.

Uplift Foundation Golf Tournament — To benefit the Uplift Foundation's college scholarship program, 6:30 a.m. June 23, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course, Fort Carson. Registration: omega-uplift-golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com.

Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds and Waterfalls — To benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 24-25, Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding area. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.

August

Miracles in Motion — To benefit StableStrides, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 19, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive. Tickets: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.

Opera Theatre of the Rockies 25th Anniversary Celebration — Honoring Martile Rowland, 5 p.m. Aug. 29, Penrose House Garden Pavilion, 1661 Mesa Ave. Tickets: operatheatreoftherockies.org.

—

