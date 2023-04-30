April

Camp Corral Fundraising Campaign — Supports children ages 8-15 of wounded, ill and fallen military members by providing camp, advocacy and enrichment program, through July 9, Golden Corral restaurants; campcorral.org.

Unified Raffle — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, through July 28. Go online for prices and prizes: tinyurl.com/yak5xpr3.

WireWood Station — To benefit Lutheran Valley Retreat's programs and missions, 6 p.m. Sunday, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.

May

Joe Henjum Senior Accolades — 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Clay Venues, 10 N. Wahsatch Ave. Tickets: seniorresourcecouncil.org/events/henjum-accolades.

Red Dirt Revival - Kevin Austin — To benefit Stable Strides, 6 p.m. Thursday, Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Truth and Liberty Awards Gala — Honoring Matt Staver and Jack Phillips, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park. Tickets: truthandliberty.net.

Colorado Springs Walk to Defeat ALS — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/3veeubkw.

Kentucky Derby Party — To benefit the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mr35mnp5.

Cinco de Mayo Scholarship Gala and Dance — 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Creekside Event Center, 5515 Palmer Park Blvd. Tickets: tinyurl.com/4srur3rj.

Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares — 5:30-8 p.m. May 9, Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Registration required by Friday: tri-lakescares.org.

Woody Wiley, Double Barrell — To benefit The Salvation Army, 6 p.m. May 11, Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament — To benefit First Tee and City Spirit of the Springs, 7 p.m. May 11, The Broadmoor Golf Club, West Course, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: coloradosprings.gov/mayorscup.

Fundraising Luncheon — To benefit Homeward Pikes Peak, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 12, the Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: tinyurl.com/4j8yr9z2.

Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs Spring Plant Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 12-13, May 19-20, HAS Cottage in Monument Valley Park,224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.wordpress.com/plant-sale.

Junior Achievement Gala — Featuring Are You Smarter Than a JA 5th Grader? 5 p.m. May 13, Cheyenne Mountain Conference Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/mfxrmy65.

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive — Letter carriers will collect nonperishable food items donations left in bag by mailbox, May 13; facebook.com/stampouthunger.

Partners in Care 5K/Two-mile Walk — To benefit local head and neck cancer patients, 9 a.m. May 14, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/bdfbrxte.

KPWE Unstoppable Women's Event — 5-7 p.m. May 15, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Union Blvd. Tickets: kpwe.uccs.edu/unstoppable2023.

NAMI Community Breakfast and Fundraiser — 7:30 a.m. May 18, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/5n7t87dd.

Whiskey & Wine Tasting — To benefit Peak Education, 5-8 p.m. May 19, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $50-$75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/cscdrsvp.

An Evening with Goose — To benefit ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 6 p.m. May 19, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 103 Pro Rodeo Drive. Tickets: prorodeohalloffame.com.

MS Walk — To benefit the National MS Society, 8 a.m. May 20, Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/yw6cjtsb.

Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America's Fallen, 5:30-11 p.m. May 20, with virtual program at 7 p.m., Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: aoafallen.org/angel-gala.

Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5-8 p.m. May 20-21, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/mr2na46w.

Puppy Rescue Mission Fundraiser — With cornhole tournament and food sales, 2 p.m. May 27, American Legion Post 5, 15 E. Platte Ave.; 719-632-0960.

June

Brewster's Battle at the Links — To benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 7:30 a.m. June 2, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St. Reservations: brewstersbattle.com.

Sporting Clays Shoot — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org/sporting-clays.

Cheyenne Village Shrimp Boil — 5:30-8 p.m. June 2, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: cheyennevillage.org.

The Frank Waters and Golden Quill Literary Awards Luncheon — 11:30 a.m. June 3, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yckvvdsm.

Women Partnering Fundraiser — Meet and greet and concert by WireWood Station, noon-3:15 p.m. June 4, Mt. St. Francis, 7550 Assisi Heights. Tickets: 719-577-9404, info@womenpartnering.org.

Feast of St. Arnold — To benefit Westside CARES, noon-4:30 p.m. June 10, Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 4th St. Tickets: feastofsaintarnold.com.

Chocoholic Frolic — To benefit Kidpower of Colorado, 6:30 p.m. June 10, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: kidpowercs.org.

Uplift Foundation Golf Tournament — To benefit the Uplift Foundation's college scholarship program, 6:30 a.m. June 23, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course, Fort Carson. Registration: omega-uplift-golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com.

Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds and Waterfalls — To benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 24-25, Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding area. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.

July

100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. July 19, The Warehouse, 25 S. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.

The Cowboy Cup Golf Tournament — To benefit Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 8 a.m. July 28, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: atlatigo.com.

August

Miracles in Motion — To benefit StableStrides, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 19, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive. Tickets: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.

Race Against Violence — 5K walk/run and activities to benefit Kingdom Builders Family Life Center, 9 a.m. Aug. 26, Panorama Park, 4540 Fenton Road. Registration required for 5K: kbflc.org/events.

Opera Theatre of the Rockies 25th Anniversary Celebration — Honoring Martile Rowland, 5 p.m. Aug. 29, Penrose House Garden Pavilion, 1661 Mesa Ave. Tickets: operatheatreoftherockies.org.

September

Pawtoberfest — To benefit Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 16, Bear Creek Regional Park, Colorado Springs; hsppr.org/events/pawtoberfest-2023.

October

The Not So Little Things Luncheon — To benefit Fostering Hope, noon-1 p.m. Oct. 5, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: fosteringhopefoundation.org/events.

November

Gingerbread & Jazz — To benefit Early Connections Learning Center, 5 p.m. VIP dinner, 7 p.m. general admission, Nov. 11, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Tickets: earlyconnections.org/gingerbread-jazz.

