April
Virtual Acatemy Awards — To benefit Happy Cats Haven, silent auction Sunday-April 10, Catflix & Chill 6-7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: happycatshaven.org.
Red Ribbon Ball — To benefit Southern Colorado Health Network, 6 p.m. Saturday, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/3akuanwk.
”The Seagull” — 7:30-9 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, 2-3 p.m. Sundays, April 14-24, Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St. Cash donations and nonperishable food items and toiletries accepted to benefit PPCC Student Food Pantry. Tickets: tinyurl.com/4mstu3jt.
100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. April 20, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimmaron St.; 100wwccs.com.
Goodwill Annual Dinner — 6 p.m. April 20, The Broadmoor, Hall B, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/3v8vyyum.
Shorts Night — To benefit Rocky Mountain Women’s Film, 6-9 p.m. April 22, Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Tickets: rmwfilm.org/shorts-night.
Dance Wonderland’s Grand Night for Dancing — Dance Revolution — To help create ballroom dance programs in local high schools, 6:30 p.m. April 22, The Pinery on the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Tickets: dancewonderland.com.
Kitty Prom — To benefit Happy Cats Haven and Southern Colorado Spay and Neuter, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 23-24, Under the Sun Training and Event Center, 6540 Vincent Drive; gardenofthecats.com.
Polar Plunge — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 23, US Olympic and Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St. Registration: specialolympicsco.org/event/coloradospringsplunge.
Culinary Passport — To benefit ACF Pikes Peak Chefs Chapter, 5:30 p.m. April 23, Skills Academy, 4435 N. Chestnut St. Reservations: pikespeakchefs.com.
The Country Music Project — To benefit Lutheran Valley Retreat’s Programs and Missions, 6 p.m. April 24, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
CPCD View 2022 — 5-6:30 p.m. April 28, go online for locations. Registration: cpcdheadstart.org.
AAUW Authors Day and Scholarship Auction Fundraiser — To benefit college scholarship for women, 9 a.m.-noon April 30, First Lutheran Church, Peel House, 1515 N. Cascade Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/5fca9nwa.
Rendezvous at Latigo — To benefit the Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation, 5:30-10 p.m. April 30, Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 13710 Halleluiah Trail, Elbert. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2p8mknt7.
May
El Cinco de Mayo Fiesta/Car Show and Scholarship Fundraiser — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 1, Harrison High School parking lot, 2755 Janitell Road; elcincodemayo.org.
Monte Carlo Masquerade — To benefit the Colorado Springs Chorale, 6 p.m. May 6, Colorado Springs Marriott, 5580 Tech Center Drive. Reservations: cschorale.org.
El Cinco de Mayo Scholarship Gala — 4 p.m. May 7, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Tickets: elcincodemayo.org.
Fur Ball — To benefit Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 6-9 p.m. May 7, DoubleTree by Hilton, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Registration: hsppr.org/events/fur-ball-2022.
Chocoholic Frolic — To benefit Kidpower, 7-10 p.m. May 7, Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Registration: kidpowercs.org.
Joe Henjum Senior Accolades — Hosted by the Senior Resource Council, 4:30-7:30 p.m. May 11, Creekside Event Center, 5515 Palmer Park Blvd. Registration: senior resourcecouncil.org.
Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament — 7:30 a.m. May 13, The Broadmoor Golf Club’s West Course, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: coloradosprings.gov/mayorscup.
Junior Achievement Gala — 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 14, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Registration: 719-855-0344, cheryl.potman@ja.org.
Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5-8 p.m. May 14-15, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Registration: cmzoo.org/run.
Sports Corp Golf Tournament — 7 a.m. May 18, County Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Registration required by May 11: coloradospringssports.org.
Karen Possehl Women’s Endowment Scholarship Fundraiser — 5-6:45 p.m. May 18, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: kpwe.uccs.edu/unstoppable-2022.
A Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares — 5:30-8 p.m. May 18, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: tri-lakescares.org.
Chef Showcase — To benefit Rocky Mountain Health Care PACE, 5-8:30 p.m. May 19, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: rmpace.org.
Memorial Day Run & March — To benefit Colorado Veterans Project, 6:30 a.m. May 29, UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd. Registration: memorialdaymarch.com.
June
Sporting Clays Event — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 3, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org
UCHealth Memorial Golf Tournament — 7 a.m. June 10, Eisenhower Golf Club, Air Force Academy. Registration: uchealthmemorialcares.org/golf.
The Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, 5 p.m. June 11, Broadmoor Hall, 15 Lake Circle. Registration: aoafallen.org.
Summer Fest: A Summer Afternoon of Song — To benefit Pikes Peak Opera League Scholarship Fund, 1-3 p.m. June 12, Peel House, 1515 N. Cascade Ave. Tickets: pikespeakoperaleague.org.
Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast — To benefit military families, 5:30-9 a.m. June 15, downtown Colorado Springs. Tickets: cswesternstreetbreakfast.com.
Senior Summit — To benefit local older adults with resources and services, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15, The Antlers, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/5f2p4r8m.
July
Tri-Lakes Cares Fundraiser — CPR class, 5-6 p.m. July 12, Limbach Park, 151 Front St. Registration: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
#golf4prevention — To benefit the Baker Foundation, 6:30 a.m. July 19, The County Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Registration: golf4prevention.org.
Riders 4 Children — Ride for Ronald McDonald House Charities — 9 a.m. July 30, Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycles, 6640 Corporate Drive. Registration: riders4children.com.
August
La Vida — To benefit the Hispanic Chamber, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Country Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Tickets: cosconcilio.com.
October
Night of Comedy — Boots, Buckles & Chuckles — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 8, Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
