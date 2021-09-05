SIGNINGS
Mike Pach — “Colorado Springs: Then and Now,” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Monday, Commonwheel Labor Day Arts Festival, Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Blvd., Manitou Springs; 3peaksphoto.com/cos150.html.
20th Anniversary of 9/11 American Remembrance Book Signing and First Responders Reception — With Linda C. Case “Let Courage Rise,” 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; academyframesco.com/calendar-of-events.
Book Signings — With Quinn Kayser-Cochran, “Widowmaker,” and Margaret Mizushima, “Striking Range,” 5-8 p.m. Sept. 16, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
AWARDS
• ”The Last Hurrah: A Phoebe Korneal Mystery” by GaGa Gabardi and Judilee Butler was awarded bronze in the 2021 CIPA EVVY Awards in the mystery/crime/detective category.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• ”The Christmas Tree Adventure” by John R. Taylor. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Summary: Follow Christopher on his journey through Christmas Tree Kingdom as he meets new friends, battles evil and discovers that no one is too old to experience the magic of Christmas.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak District Library: ppld.org.
• Calhan Library, 600 Bank St., Calhan
• Cheyenne Mountain Branch Library, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain Library Branch, 230 S. Main St., Fountain
• High Prairie Library, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs Library, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
• Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument
• Old Colorado City Library Branch, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake Library Branch, 66 Lower Glenway, Palmer Lake
• Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley Library Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek Library Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass Branch Library, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE