SIGNINGS
Mike Torreano — “White Sands Gold,” 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 13990 Gleneagle Drive; miketorreano.com.
A.M. Ladd — “Wild Union,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.
Painting Exhibition and Book Signing — Paintings by Jack Denton and signing of his book “Pikes Peak, America’s Mountain, 100 Oil Paintings by Jack Denton, Vol. II,” 11 a.m.-9 p.m., with receptions 5:30-7:30 p.m., through Sept. 17, Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave.; 719-685-1864.
LITERARY EVENTS
Meet the Author Series — With Stewart Green, 1 p.m. Sept. 17, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd., $5, free for Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District members. Go to ppld.org/friends/join to become a member. Registration: 719-573-6333, ext. 1461.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE