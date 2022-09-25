SIGNINGS
Book Signings, Meet and Greet and Live Poetry — With Patrice Diechelle, Jennifer Harris and Patrick Murakami, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 15, Creations at the Edge, 324 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ms3ty7rd.
LITERARY EVENTS
Friends of PPLD Benefit Book Sale — 4-7 p.m. Oct. 7 for members only with memberships available at door; other days open to all, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 8, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 9, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.; ppld.org/friends.
All Pikes Peak Reads 2022 Adult Selection Author Visit — With Susan Orlean, author of “The Library Book,” 4-6 p.m. Oct. 15, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Registration: ppld.org/appr.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Encouraging Missions; Transforming Lives, Especially Yours!” by doctors Diane and Bob Meyer. Published by Christian Faith Publishing. Summary: Capture the zeal for altruistic endeavors through lively, inspiring, true accounts from over 60 highly experienced, short-term trip volunteers interviewed for an encouraging, doctoral study.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE