LITERARY EVENTS
Virtual Write Brain: How to Write a Book That Leaves an Impact on Your Readers — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesday; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.
Latina Voices — Presented by Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District, showcasing the successes and talents of southern Colorado Latinas, with sale of books by Hispanic authors, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; tinyurl.com/9z4tj72w.
Virtual Writer’s Night — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 27; pikespeakwriters.com/ ppw-events.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Waterboy” by Kenny Hare. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Summary: The first of a superhero series called Tron Team about a 14-year-old boy named Francisco Garcia, who creates a suit to help fight crime in the city. When his father turns into a monster, it is up to Francisco to save the day.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• Calhan, 600 Bank St
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE