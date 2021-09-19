signings

LITERARY EVENTS

Virtual Write Brain: How to Write a Book That Leaves an Impact on Your Readers — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesday; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.

Latina Voices — Presented by Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District, showcasing the successes and talents of southern Colorado Latinas, with sale of books by Hispanic authors, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; tinyurl.com/9z4tj72w.

Virtual Writer’s Night — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 27; pikespeakwriters.com/ ppw-events.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

“Waterboy” by Kenny Hare. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Summary: The first of a superhero series called Tron Team about a 14-year-old boy named Francisco Garcia, who creates a suit to help fight crime in the city. When his father turns into a monster, it is up to Francisco to save the day.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

AVAILABLE

Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• Calhan, 600 Bank St

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Manitou Springs, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

