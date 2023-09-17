SIGNINGS

Book Signings — With Hugh Kingery, "Birding Colorado: Where, How and When to Spot Birds Across the State" and DeeDee Lake, "Rules of Engagement," 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

James Szczur — "Exploring the Neighborhood Pronghorn Community," 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Wild Birds Unlimited, 2450 Montebello Square; coloradosprings.wbu.com.

Frankie "Spice" Morelli — “The Mobb Diet,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.

Jessica Speer — Will sign her books, including "The Phone Book: Stay Safe, Be Smart, and Make the World Better with the Powerful Device in Your Hand," 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

LITERARY EVENTS

Write Brain: Perfect Fight Scenes — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers with author and martial arts black belt Bowen Gillings, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Bar K, 124 E. Costilla St. Registration: pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE