SIGNINGS
Book Signings — With Hugh Kingery, "Birding Colorado: Where, How and When to Spot Birds Across the State" and DeeDee Lake, "Rules of Engagement," 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
James Szczur — "Exploring the Neighborhood Pronghorn Community," 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Wild Birds Unlimited, 2450 Montebello Square; coloradosprings.wbu.com.
Frankie "Spice" Morelli — “The Mobb Diet,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.
Jessica Speer — Will sign her books, including "The Phone Book: Stay Safe, Be Smart, and Make the World Better with the Powerful Device in Your Hand," 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Write Brain: Perfect Fight Scenes — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers with author and martial arts black belt Bowen Gillings, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Bar K, 124 E. Costilla St. Registration: pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only