SIGNINGS
Book signings — With Quinn Kayser-Cochran, author of “Widowmaker,” and Margaret Mizushima, author of “Striking Range,” 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Virtual Write Brain: How to Write a Book That Leaves an Impact on Your Readers — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:15-8:15 p.m. Sept. 21; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.
Latina Voices — Presented by Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District showcasing the successes and talents of southern Colorado Latinas, with sale of books by Hispanic authors, 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 25, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; tinyurl.com/ 9z4tj72w.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• Calhan Branch, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain Branch, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East Branch, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain Branch, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie Branch, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs Branch, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City Branch, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake Branch, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose Branch, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon Branch, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass Branch, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE