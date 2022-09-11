SIGNINGS
Book Signings — With Fleur Bradley, “Daybreak on Raven Island,” and Rachel Hetrick, “Infiniti” trilogy and “Fallen Heirs” series, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Painting Exhibition and Book Signing — Paintings by Jack Denton and signing of his book “Pikes Peak, America’s Mountain, 100 Oil Paintings by Jack Denton, Vol. II,” 11 a.m.-9 p.m., with receptions 5:30-7:30 p.m., through Saturday, Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 719-685-1864.
LITERARY EVENTS
Meet the Author Series — With Stewart Green, 1 p.m. Saturday, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd., $5, free for Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District members. Go to ppld.org/friends/join to become a member. Registration: 719-573-6333, ext. 1461.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “What Sister Said…: My Observations, My Interpretations, My Opinions” by Crystal Brandon. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Summary: As a young girl in 1969, Crystal Brandon was told by her trusted and respected nun what to expect in the future. Sharing personal stories and events, Brandon gives examples of just how accurate her nun’s predictions were and what we as Americans can do to change it.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
