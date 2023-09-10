SIGNINGS

Jack Wallick — “Pineapples, and Other War Stories from Vietnam,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.

LITERARY EVENTS

Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Global Poetry Experience — "Connection" with representatives at Johannesburg, South Africa, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Manitou Springs Library, 515 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs. Registration: ppld.org/global-poetry-experience.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

• "The Reluctant Christians" by Kristine Johnson. Published by: Dorrance Publishing Co. Summary: This compelling and exciting fictional story of the Reluctant Christians depicts the lifelong journey of a mother and her daughter as they struggle to remove themselves from the restrictive tentacles of life in a small town dominated by a conservative, misogynistic religion.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

AVAILABLE

Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. Eighth St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE