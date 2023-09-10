SIGNINGS
Jack Wallick — “Pineapples, and Other War Stories from Vietnam,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Global Poetry Experience — "Connection" with representatives at Johannesburg, South Africa, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Manitou Springs Library, 515 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs. Registration: ppld.org/global-poetry-experience.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• "The Reluctant Christians" by Kristine Johnson. Published by: Dorrance Publishing Co. Summary: This compelling and exciting fictional story of the Reluctant Christians depicts the lifelong journey of a mother and her daughter as they struggle to remove themselves from the restrictive tentacles of life in a small town dominated by a conservative, misogynistic religion.
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
