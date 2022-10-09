SIGNINGS
Book Signings, Meet and Greet and Live Poetry — With Patrice Diechelle, Jennifer Harris and Patrick Murakami, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Creations at the Edge, 324 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ms3ty7rd.
Local Authors Showcase — 1 p.m. Saturday, Woodland Park Public Library, large meeting room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
All Pikes Peak Reads 2022 Adult Selection Author Visit — With Susan Orlean, author of “The Library Book,” 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Registration: ppld.org/appr.
• “Lessons in Courage” by Lon Wartman. Published by AuthorHouse. Summary: A collection of poems about and for the people of Ukraine.
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
