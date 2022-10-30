SIGNINGS
GaGa Gabardi — “The Last Hurrah” and “The Last Slide,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Virtual Open Critique — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6-9 p.m. Thursday; pikespeak writers.com/ppw-events.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Suspected Hippie in Transit: Sex, Drugs, Rock ’n’ Roll, and Search for Higher Consciousness on the International Trail, 1971–1977” by Martin Frumkin. Published by Balsam Press LLC. Summary: What was it like to backpack along the international hippie trail 50 years ago? Martin Frumkin’s pre-tech, countercultural rucksack romp throughout Asia captures the tumultuous, don’t-give-a-damn attitude of such rebellious, nomadic vagabonds as Marco Polo, Ibn Battalu and Neal Cassady.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
