SIGNINGS
Eric Swab — “The Granite Attraction: Stories of the Pikes Peak Highway and Summit,” “From Utility to Attraction: A History of the Mt. Manitou Park & Incline Railway” and “Fred Barr — Pikes Peak Entrepreneur,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Pikes Peak Writers Writer’s Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Fargo’s Pizza, 2910 E. Platte Ave.; pikespeak writers.com/ppw-events.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• ”Henry’s Denver Palace” by Debra B. Faulkner. Published by Filter Press, LLC. Summary: Take a tour of a Colorado landmark, the historic Brown Palace Hotel in Denver, led by Henry, an adventurous 2-year-old Labrador and frequent visitor to the hotel.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Training provided; 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE