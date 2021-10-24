signings

SIGNINGS

Eric Swab — “The Granite Attraction: Stories of the Pikes Peak Highway and Summit,” “From Utility to Attraction: A History of the Mt. Manitou Park & Incline Railway” and “Fred Barr — Pikes Peak Entrepreneur,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.

LITERARY EVENTS

Pikes Peak Writers Writer’s Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Fargo’s Pizza, 2910 E. Platte Ave.; pikespeak writers.com/ppw-events.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

”Henry’s Denver Palace” by Debra B. Faulkner. Published by Filter Press, LLC. Summary: Take a tour of a Colorado landmark, the historic Brown Palace Hotel in Denver, led by Henry, an adventurous 2-year-old Labrador and frequent visitor to the hotel.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — Training provided; 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.

AVAILABLE

Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Manitou Springs, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

