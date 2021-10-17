SIGNINGS
Lisa Hatfield — “To Starve an Ember,” noon-3 p.m. Saturday Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Virtual Write Brain — The Road to WriMo — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers with Mike Jack Stoumbos, 6:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesday; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.
Colorado Arts Month, Spooky Stories and Dia De Los Muertos Story Time — Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs, 1620 W. Bijou St. Registration required: lilmissstoryhour.com.
Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Celebration — 6-7 p.m. Saturday, KCH MacLaren Hall, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; ppld.org/pikes-peak-poet-laureate- celebration.
Pikes Peak Writers Writer’s Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Fargo’s Pizza, 2910 E. Platte Ave.; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Eternal Light of the Crypts” by Alan Van’t Land. Published by Full Quiver Publishing. Summary: The last imperial heir of Charlemagne is dead, and every duke is proclaiming himself king. Egilolf, a former soldier, could care less. He needs to steal bones. A saint’s bones.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Training provided; 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• Calhan, 600 Bank St
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE