SIGNINGS
Author Talk and Book Signing — With Kathryn Foster, “Brothers After All,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.
Fleur Bradley — “Midnight at the Barclay Hotel” and “Daybreak on Raven Island,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
All Pikes Peak Reads 2022 Children’s Selection Virtual Author Visit — With Leslie Connor, author of “The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle,” 10-11 a.m. or 1-2 p.m. Thursday. Registration: ppld.org/appr.
Behind-the-Scene Tours — 6-7 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 27, Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave. Oct. 27 theme is “Spooky Tour of Special Collections.” Registration: Thursday: tinyurl.com/3cz8rfkd; Oct. 27: tinyurl.com/mu79434j.
MileHiCon 54 — With authors, artists and speakers on aspect of the science fiction and fantasy genres, Friday-Oct. 23, Denver Marriott Tech Center, Denver, go online for prices. Registration: milehicon.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE