Author Talk and Book Signing — With Kathryn Foster, “Brothers After All,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.

Fleur Bradley — “Midnight at the Barclay Hotel” and “Daybreak on Raven Island,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

LITERARY EVENTS

All Pikes Peak Reads 2022 Children’s Selection Virtual Author Visit — With Leslie Connor, author of “The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle,” 10-11 a.m. or 1-2 p.m. Thursday. Registration: ppld.org/appr.

Behind-the-Scene Tours — 6-7 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 27, Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave. Oct. 27 theme is “Spooky Tour of Special Collections.” Registration: Thursday: tinyurl.com/3cz8rfkd; Oct. 27: tinyurl.com/mu79434j.

MileHiCon 54 — With authors, artists and speakers on aspect of the science fiction and fantasy genres, Friday-Oct. 23, Denver Marriott Tech Center, Denver, go online for prices. Registration: milehicon.org.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

AVAILABLE

Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

