SIGNINGS
NavPress Book Signings — With Andrew Arndt, Mark Mayfield and Angie Ward, 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Glen Eyrie Bookstore, 3820 N. 30th St.; gleneyrie.org/our-event/common-calling.
Book Signing and Cooking Demo — With Heidi Wigand-Nicely, “Stirring Up Memories,” 3-5 p.m. Saturday, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Registration required: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Virtual Write Drunk; Edit Sober — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.
Local Authors Showcase — 2-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
Virtual Pikes Peak Writers Event — A Horror Authors Panel to Die For — 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• ”Henry’s Denver Palace” by Debra B. Faulkner. Published by Filter Press, LLC. Summary: Take a tour of a Colorado landmark, the historic Brown Palace Hotel in Denver, led by Henry, an adventurous 2-year-old Labrador and frequent visitor to the hotel.
”365 Joyful Poems” by Lon Wartman. Published by Virtualbookworm.com Publishing. Summary: The poems in this book reflect the way the author chose to endure the COVID pandemic. It’s about laying strong foundations for building bridges over those valleys of despair that are ingrained in our souls.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
