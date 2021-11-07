SIGNINGS
Book Signings — With RL Ashly, Leann Betts and Davalynn Spencer, “Always a Wedding Planner,” and Susan Mathis, “Colleen’s Confession,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, covered treasures.com.
Book Readings and Signings — Ariel Heart, pen names Avery Daniels and C.G. Abbot, will read and sign books from the Resort to Murder mysteries and Elizabeth Grant thrillers, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Virtual Write Drunk; Edit Sober — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday; pikespeak writers.com/ppw-events.
Poetry Readings: Veterans Day — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Heller Center for Arts and Humanities, 1250 N. Campus Heights Drive; heller.uccs.edu/events.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Retro Salida” by Joy Jackson. Published by Range Press in Salida. Summary: Short histories from the archive, which include 40 amazing stories about the history and characters of Salida.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Training provided; 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE