Book Signings — With RL Ashly, Leann Betts and Davalynn Spencer, “Always a Wedding Planner,” and Susan Mathis, “Colleen’s Confession,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, covered treasures.com.

Book Readings and Signings — Ariel Heart, pen names Avery Daniels and C.G. Abbot, will read and sign books from the Resort to Murder mysteries and Elizabeth Grant thrillers, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.

Virtual Write Drunk; Edit Sober — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday; pikespeak writers.com/ppw-events.

Poetry Readings: Veterans Day — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Heller Center for Arts and Humanities, 1250 N. Campus Heights Drive; heller.uccs.edu/events.

“Retro Salida” by Joy Jackson. Published by Range Press in Salida. Summary: Short histories from the archive, which include 40 amazing stories about the history and characters of Salida.

Children’s Literacy Center — Training provided; 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

