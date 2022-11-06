LITERARY EVENTS
Write Drunk; Edit Sober — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Monday, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St.; virtual, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday; pikespeakwriters.com/ ppw-events.
Virtual Write Brain — Worldbuilding with David R. Slayton, hosted by Pikes Peak Writers with Bernadette Marie, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “A Perfect Girl Named Mary” by Stacey McAlister. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Summary: Mary is a girl who considers her life to be society’s definition of perfection. So why has she not found happiness? Instead of trying to be perfect, what might she find when she simply lets her life be?
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. Eighth St.
• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE