SIGNINGS
Book Signings — With Ana Crespo, “Hello Tree,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m., author Deb Faulkner and photographer Christina Cookson, “Henry’s Denver Palace,” and Jean Alfieri, “Zuggy the Rescue Pug: Spooky, Ooky Stories and Sweet Dreams,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Author Reading and Book Signing — With Barbara Nickless, “At First Light,” 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.
Book Signings — With Tanja Britton, “Places and People of the Pikes Peak Region,” and Mike Pach, “Colorado Springs: Then and Now,” 1-3 p.m. Dec. 11, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
A Celebration of Possibilities Holiday Event — Music by Joe Uveges and Frannie Rose reading from her book “Teach Them to Hear Me,” 7-9 p.m. Dec. 17, Knights of Columbus, MacLaren Hall, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave., $10 at door, books available for $20; onesimplevoice.org.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• ”A Saint a Day: 365 True Stories of Faith and Heroism” by Meredith Hinds. Published by Thomas Nelson. Summary: Teach your child to walk in faith, act justly and lead with kindness and humility with this 365-day devotional for kids. Historical stories introduces young readers to over 300 saints who did extraordinary things for God.
AVAILABLE
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE