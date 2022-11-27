SIGNINGS
Small Town Christmas Book Signing — With Heidi Koland, “If I Could Ride a Train,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
George Hayward — “The Party Dolls,” 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Tattered Cover Book Store, 112 N. Tejon St.; george haywardauthor.com.
Vince and Mary Kramer — “Awakening Through Moments of Choice,” 3-6 p.m. Dec. 5, Tattered Cover Book Store, 112 N. Tejon St.; miraclelifemethod.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Converge Conference — With workshops from authors Aimee Nezhukumatahil, Karen Russell and Robin Wall Kimmerer on the topic of wonder in the natural world, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $79.75. Tickets: entcenterforthearts.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE