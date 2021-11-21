signings

Book Signings — With John W. Anderson, “A to Z: Colorado’s Nearly Forgotten History: 1776-1876,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and Barb Tyner “Compass Point,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.

Book Signings — With Ana Crespo, “Hello Tree,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m., author Deb Faulkner and photographer Christina Cookson, “Henry’s Denver Palace,” and Jean Alfieri, “Zuggy the Rescue Pug: Spooky, Ooky Stories and Sweet Dreams,” 1-3 p.m. Dec. 4, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.

Author Reading and Book Signing — With Barbara Nickless, “At First Light,” 1-4 p.m. Dec. 4, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.

Pikes Peak Writers Writer’s Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Fargo’s Pizza, 2910 E. Platte Ave.; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.

”A Journey in Servant Leadership” by Marcia B. Armstead. Published by TEACH Services Inc. Summary: The life of Marcia B. Armstead has been one of service and adventure, and this is her story of servant leadership as God directed her.

Children’s Literacy CenterTraining provided; 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Manitou Springs, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

