SIGNINGS
Kelly Branyik — “The Lost Pleiad,” 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.
Whitney Anderson — Signing her collection of picture books, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, covered treasures.com.
Book Signings — Jeanette Minniti, “The Only Way Home,” and Tim Jones and Rocky Schokley, “Easy Hikes to the Hidden Past,” 5-8 p.m. May 19, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Lecture Series — With Adrian Miller, the author of “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue,” and guest appearance by celebrity chef Brother Luck, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Division I Courtroom, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Includes book sale and signing with Miller and tasting of Brother Luck’s “Beat Bobby Flay BBQ Sliders.” Tickets: give.cspm.org/lecture-series.
AWARDS
”The Road to Hana” by Colorado Springs author R.T. Lawton has won the award in the best fact crime category in the Mystery Writer’s Edgar Award.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE