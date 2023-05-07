SIGNINGS

Daniel Singh — "Which Reminds Me of a Story" and "Since You Asked, Here’s a Story," 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Young Bookworms Bookstore, 3604 Hartsel Drive, Suite B; 719-358-9492.

Book Signings — With Dr. Lindsey Larsen, "Meeting Exceptional Friends" and Lindsay Mello, "The Dream Fairy," 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

LITERARY EVENTS

The Civility of the Book — Readings, classes, keynote speakers and more with regional authors, 4-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10-$44; communityculturalcollective.org.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

• "Sol's Horizon" by Aaron Strent. Published by: Dorrance Publishing Co. Summary: Ever wonder what life would be like in another millennia or so? Join Leon, a future HOVAC (Heating, Oxygen, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) technician as he guides you through our solar system in the year 3482 while meeting new friends and tackling some adventures.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

