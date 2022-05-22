LITERARY EVENTS
Writer’s Night — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, The Pub, 4767 N. Carefree Circle; pikespeakwriters.com/ ppw-events.
Becoming Americans — Presented by The Greenberg Center for Learning and Tolerance to benefit World Vision’s Ukraine Relief Effort. Leisle Chung will speak about her Korean experience that inspired the film “Minari.” Dr. Vinh Chung, author of “Where the Wind Leads,” will talk about his experience landing in America after fleeing Vietnam by boat, followed by a book signing, 7 p.m. Monday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: tickets.entcenter forthearts.org/3651.
AWARDS
”The Road to Hana” by Colorado Springs author R.T. Lawton has won the Mystery Writers of America Edgar Award in the Best Short Story category.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
