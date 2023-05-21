SIGNINGS
Discussion and Book Signing — With authors of "Journeys into Possibility: Tales from the Pikes Peak Writers," noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.
Amanda Speights — "Love's Arrival," noon-3 p.m. June 3, Barnes & Noble, 1565 Briargate Blvd.; 719-266-9960.
LITERARY EVENTS
Asian-American/Native Hawai’ian and Pacific Islander Heritage Story Time & Vendor Market — Noon-3 p.m. May 29, Luxe Daiquiri Lounge, 2955 Galley Road, donation accepted. Registration: lilmissstoryhour.com.
The Frank Waters and Golden Quill Literary Awards Luncheon — 11:30 a.m. June 3, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $45. W. Michael Gear and Kathleen O’Neal Gear will receive the Frank Waters Award and Barbara Nickless will receive the Golden Quill Award. Peggy Shivers will receive the Best Friend Award. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yckvvdsm.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. Eighth St.
• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
