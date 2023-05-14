SIGNINGS

Book Signings — With Mike Torreano, "White Sands Gold" and Stephanie Kane, "True Crime Redux," 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

LITERARY EVENTS

The Lion, Witch and the Wardrobe - An Interactive Experience — Interact with your favorite characters from the books, 5-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, YWAM Ballroom, 505 Popes Bluff Trail, $5-$20. Tickets: tinyurl.com/5xa6uyur.

The Frank Waters and Golden Quill Literary Awards Luncheon — 11:30 a.m. June 3, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $45. W. Michael Gear and Kathleen O’Neal Gear will receive the Frank Waters Award and Barbara Nickless will receive the Golden Quill Award. Peggy Shivers will receive the Best Friend Award. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yckvvdsm.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

• "A Windowless Room: Excursions Into Horror" by Bryan Asbury. Published by Barnes and Noble Press. Summary: A chilling collection of four of Bryan Asbury's first short stories.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

AVAILABLE

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. Eighth St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

