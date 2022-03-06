Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.

Ken Bressett — “Guide Book of United States Coins,” 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave., $10, free for ages 12 and younger and active military personnel with valid ID and up to three guests, Thursday-Friday; free for everyone Saturday; 719-632-2626, nationalmoneyshow.com.

Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District’s Big Book Sale — 4-7 p.m. Friday, for members only; open to public 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 13, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd. Memberships available online or at door; ppld.org/friends.

Revolutionary Joy: Poetry & Embodiment — Creative Writing — Friday-March 13, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, go online for prices. Registration: tinyurl.com/f45669za.

“Kaylie’s Mountain Farm Adventures” by Reneé Halay. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. Summary: Written by a grandmother about her children and granddaughter, “Kaylie’s Mountain Farm Adventures” will capture your child’s imagination and place a smile on their face. Positive and uplifting, both parents and children alike will enjoy reading about Kaylie and her adventures.

• Calhan, 600 Bank St,

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

