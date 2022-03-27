signings

Poetry Reading: Chinese New Year — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Heller Center for Arts and Humanities, 1250 North Campus Heights; heller.uccs.edu/events.

Drag Show and Story Time FUNraiser — To benefit Lil’ Miss Story Hour, noon-3 p.m. April 3, ICONS, 3 E. Bijou St. Donations accepted. Registration: tinyurl.com/ 4sfkx5mm.

Virtual Open Critique — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6-9 p.m. April 7; pikespeak writers.com/ppw-events.

Poetry Month Celebration — With Joe Murphy and Lonnie Wartman, 1-3 p.m. April 9, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.

Recent regional author offerings:

“Though the Storm Rages” by Rebekah Hawker Lusk. Published by Trilogy Christian Publishing. Summary: Ella Ashford has had more than her fair share of life’s storms in 1880s Colorado. Overshadowed by her past, she is longing for even the hint of a bright future. Her trust in God falters as her surprising and sometimes hilarious struggles sincerely test her faith.

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.

Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. Eighth St.

• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

