LITERARY EVENTS
Poetry Reading: Chinese New Year — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Heller Center for Arts and Humanities, 1250 North Campus Heights; heller.uccs.edu/events.
Drag Show and Story Time FUNraiser — To benefit Lil’ Miss Story Hour, noon-3 p.m. April 3, ICONS, 3 E. Bijou St. Donations accepted. Registration: tinyurl.com/ 4sfkx5mm.
Virtual Open Critique — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6-9 p.m. April 7; pikespeak writers.com/ppw-events.
Poetry Month Celebration — With Joe Murphy and Lonnie Wartman, 1-3 p.m. April 9, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Though the Storm Rages” by Rebekah Hawker Lusk. Published by Trilogy Christian Publishing. Summary: Ella Ashford has had more than her fair share of life’s storms in 1880s Colorado. Overshadowed by her past, she is longing for even the hint of a bright future. Her trust in God falters as her surprising and sometimes hilarious struggles sincerely test her faith.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. Eighth St.
• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
