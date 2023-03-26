LITERARY EVENTS

The Country Diary of an Edwardian Lady — A presentation with author Patricia Meredith about a facsimile of Edith Holden's original diary, followed by a guided hike, 6-7:30 p.m. April 28, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $5. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

• "The Procedure" by Elea Plotkin. Published by: Bookbaby. Summary: Professional extreme skier is brought to the brink of disaster by her ruthless coach who will stop at nothing to win the World Extreme Ski Championship in the French Alps. This high octane, adrenaline-stoked dramatic/suspense novel combines alpine adventure with contemporary issues such as parenting, the influence of social media, risk management, confronting female athletes.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE