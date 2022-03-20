SIGNINGS
Cyndy Noel — “Courageous Hearts,” 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Women’s History Month Story Time — 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Creations at the Edge, 324 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: womenshistory.brownpaper tickets.com.
Writer’s Night — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 27, The Pub, 4767 N. Carefree Circle; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.
Poetry Reading: Chinese New Year — 6-7 p.m. March 31, Heller Center for Arts and Humanities, 1250 North Campus Heights; heller.uccs.edu/events.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• ”An Angel’s Wylder Assignment” by Tena Stetler. Published by The Wild Rose Press, Inc. Summary: Warrior Angel Killian Dugan’s annual trip to the family castle in Scotland is shattered by the arrival of Legion Commander North. Killian’s skills are needed for an urgent time-travel assignment. A rogue demon has escaped back in time. He must discover the why and where, then stop the demon before it can damage the past and change the future.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
