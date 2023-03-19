SIGNINGS
LITERARY EVENTS
Bar Con Dry Run — Learn how to navigate the upcoming Bar Von for writers, hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6 p.m. Tuesday, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; tinyurl.com/2ck2r62c.
Writers' Night — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 26, Bell Brothers Brewing, 114 N. Tejon St.; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• "What Meets the Eye" by Riesa Dow. Published by: Dorrance Publishing Co. Summary: This novel is the first segment of a trilogy that takes grieving Interpol agent Daniel Leder on a journey from a troubled, revenge-hungry investigator to a leader of a joint task force created to combat environmental terrorism and corruption. Along the way, Daniel is aided by Tess, a mysterious woman he is falling in love with, and Nester, the ruthless assassin he thought was dead.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
