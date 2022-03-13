LITERARY EVENTS
Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District’s Big Book Sale — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd., ppld.org/friends.
Virtual Write Brain — The Do’s and Don’ts of Queries — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers with Becky LeJeune, 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.
Women’s History Month Story Time — 1-3 p.m. March 26, Creations at the Edge, 324 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: womenshistory.brownpaper tickets.com.
Writer’s Night — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 27, The Pub, 4767 N. Carefree Circle; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.
Poetry Reading: Chinese New Year — 6-7 p.m. March 31, Heller Center for Arts and Humanities, 1250 North Campus Heights; heller.uccs.edu/events.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Out Front the Following Sea” by Leah Angstman. Published by Regal House Publishing. Summary: A historical epic of one woman’s survival in a time when the wilderness is still wild, heresy is publicly punishable and being independent is worse than scorned, it is a death sentence.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE