Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District’s Big Book Sale — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd., ppld.org/friends.

Virtual Write Brain — The Do’s and Don’ts of Queries — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers with Becky LeJeune, 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.

Women’s History Month Story Time — 1-3 p.m. March 26, Creations at the Edge, 324 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: womenshistory.brownpaper tickets.com.

Writer’s Night — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 27, The Pub, 4767 N. Carefree Circle; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.

Poetry Reading: Chinese New Year — 6-7 p.m. March 31, Heller Center for Arts and Humanities, 1250 North Campus Heights; heller.uccs.edu/events.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

“Out Front the Following Sea” by Leah Angstman. Published by Regal House Publishing. Summary: A historical epic of one woman’s survival in a time when the wilderness is still wild, heresy is publicly punishable and being independent is worse than scorned, it is a death sentence.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

AVAILABLE

Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

