LITERARY EVENTS

Bar Con Dry Run — Learn how to navigate the upcoming Bar Con for writers, hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6 p.m. March 21, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; tinyurl.com/2ck2r62c.

Writers' Night — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 26, Bell Brothers Brewing, 114 N. Tejon St.; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.

Drag Show FUNraiser and Story Time — To benefit Lil' Miss Story Hour, noon-4 p.m. April 23, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., donations accepted; lilmissstoryhour.com.

The Country Diary of an Edwardian Lady — A presentation with author Patricia Meredith about a facsimile of Edith Holden's original diary, followed by a guided hike, 6-7:30 p.m. April 28, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $5. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

• "Playlist of Heartbeats" by Jenn Chamberlain. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Summary: A poetry collection telling of a woman’s journey through the joys and hardships of life.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE