Barbara Bowen — “Music is Murder,” 5-8 p.m. June 16, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, covered treasures.com.
Book Talk with Pemba Sherpa — “Bridging Worlds: A Sherpa’s Story,” 6:30 p.m. June 16, Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $32.50. Tickets: cherokeeranch.org.
Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District’s Literary Awards Luncheon — Jim Fergus will receive the Frank Waters Award and John Wesley Anderson will receive the Golden Quill Award, 11:30 a.m. June 18, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Road, $45-$50. Reservations required by Friday: tinyurl.com/bmwafcms.
Recent regional author offerings:
• “The Lava Witch” by Debra Bokur. Published by Kensington Books. Summary: In a remote, mountainous area of a Maui forest near Haleakala volcano, the naked body of a young woman is found hanging from a tree. Detective Kali Mahoe’s suspicions are immediately aroused. It has all the signs of a ritual torture and murder.
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
