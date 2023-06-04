SIGNINGS

Bryan Asbury — "A Windowless Room: Excursions Into Horror," 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Barnes & Noble, 795 Citadel Drive East; 719-637-8282.

Book Signings — Barbara Bowen, "Fireworks on the Fourth," Denise Gard, "Raven Woods" and Christine Loomis, the 13th edition of "Colorado Off the Beaten Path," 5-8 p.m. June 15, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

LITERARY EVENTS

Pikes Peak Writers Drop-in Writing — 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; tinyurl.com/2s45x4na.

Making Friends with Your Creative Process — With author Linda Seger, 2 p.m. June 11, Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Reservations: 719-401-2301.

Lit Fest — Celebration of the literary arts Friday-June 16, Denver. Go online for prices. Tickets: lighthousewriters.org/events/lit-fest.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

AVAILABLE

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. Eighth St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE