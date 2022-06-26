LITERARY EVENTS
Author Meet and Book Preview — E. Barron “Dream Knights: The Network,” 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Penrose Library, Penrose Columbine A, 20 N. Cascade Ave.; mindfortressbooks.com/events.
Live Poetry Set & Book Launch — With Patrice Diechelle, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oksar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; patricediechelle@gmail.com.
Poetry Heals Poetry and Pottery — Noon-2 p.m. Tuesdays through July 26, Soda Springs Park, 1016 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; poetryheals.org.
Poetry Heals Workshops — 2-4 p.m. Fridays through July 29, Knights of Columbus Hall, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; poetryheals.org.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Which Reminds Me of a Story” by Daniel Singh. Published by Xlibris). Summary: A collection of short autobiographical anecdotes written for upper elementary and lower middle school aged readers each telling an entertaining true story of life as it happened to the author during his tween years, in a way and point of view that engages the younger reader.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE