SIGNINGS

Pamela Brinker — “Conscious Bravery,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.

LITERARY EVENTS

Virtual Write Brain — Writer collaborations with Kameron Claire, Aaron Michael Ritchey, D.J. Butler, Laura Hayden and Torie Fox, hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Registration: pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.

Writer’s Night — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 26, The Pub, 4767 N. Carefree Circle; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

• “Debra: Daughter of Cellus (Princess of Persia)” by William Chevalier. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Summary: It’s a battle between the ages as our nation’s military travels back in time to engage the armies of the King of Persia. As the king’s army marches toward Babylon, America’s modern-day military will be there to hinder their advance .

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

AVAILABLE

Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

