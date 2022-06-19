SIGNINGS
Pamela Brinker — “Conscious Bravery,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Virtual Write Brain — Writer collaborations with Kameron Claire, Aaron Michael Ritchey, D.J. Butler, Laura Hayden and Torie Fox, hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Registration: pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.
Writer’s Night — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 26, The Pub, 4767 N. Carefree Circle; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Debra: Daughter of Cellus (Princess of Persia)” by William Chevalier. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Summary: It’s a battle between the ages as our nation’s military travels back in time to engage the armies of the King of Persia. As the king’s army marches toward Babylon, America’s modern-day military will be there to hinder their advance .
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE