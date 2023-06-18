SIGNINGS

A.J. Forget — "The Buslife Kitchen: Cuisine for the Modern Nomad," 1-3 p.m. July 8, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

LITERARY EVENTS

Virtual How to Use Canva for Marketing - Leave with a Finished Design — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday; tinyurl.com/3u3mr7b5.

Writing Workshops — With author Marta Lane, 10-11 a.m. Zoom, 2:45-3:45 p.m. Saturday, Old Colorado City Library, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: trustyourwords.com.

Writers' Night — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 25, Uva Wine Bar, 1268 Interquest Parkway; tinyurl.com/5dph2fcc.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

• "Soul is Waterproof" by Matthew Moseley. Published by: CG Sports Publishing. Summary: About a love of open water adventure swimming, but more so, it is about a love affair with water itself.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

AVAILABLE

Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. Eighth St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE