SIGNINGS
A.J. Forget — "The Buslife Kitchen: Cuisine for the Modern Nomad," 1-3 p.m. July 8, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Virtual How to Use Canva for Marketing - Leave with a Finished Design — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday; tinyurl.com/3u3mr7b5.
Writing Workshops — With author Marta Lane, 10-11 a.m. Zoom, 2:45-3:45 p.m. Saturday, Old Colorado City Library, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: trustyourwords.com.
Writers' Night — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 25, Uva Wine Bar, 1268 Interquest Parkway; tinyurl.com/5dph2fcc.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• "Soul is Waterproof" by Matthew Moseley. Published by: CG Sports Publishing. Summary: About a love of open water adventure swimming, but more so, it is about a love affair with water itself.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. Eighth St.
• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only