Barbara Bowen — “Music is Murder,” 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, covered treasures.com.

Book Talk with Pemba Sherpa — “Bridging Worlds: A Sherpa’s Story,” 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $32.50. Tickets: cherokeeranch.org.

Juneteenth, Pride & Black Music Month Story Time — Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/48etvvz3.

Virtual All Things Kindle Vella with Gage Greenwood — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, $20. Registration: pikespeak writers.com/ppw-events.

Mountain of Authors — With showcase author tables, featuring local authors from the Pikes Peak region who will have their books available for purchase, 4 p.m. Saturday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Registration: ppld.org/moa.

Recent regional author offerings:

“Bonnie the Donkey: A Colorado Tale” by Bill Comer. Published by Christian Faith Publishing. Summary: The story of a donkey in the mountains of Cripple Creek named Bonnie who lives during the gold-rush days. She has a miner who takes good care of her. Bonnie has a good life, but she has some unexpected surprises.

