SIGNINGS

Daniel Singh — "Which Reminds Me of a Story" and "Since You Asked, Here's a Story," noon-3 p.m. Monday, Young Bookworms, 3504 Hartsel Drive; youngbookworms.com.

Book Signings — Barbara Bowen, "Fireworks on the Fourth," Denise Gard, "Raven Woods" and Christine Loomis, the 13th edition of "Colorado Off the Beaten Path," 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

LITERARY EVENTS

Virtual Write Drunk; Edit Sober — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, Wednesday; tinyurl.com/mr33y2aj.

Writing Workshops — With author Marta Lane, 10-11 a.m. Zoom, 2:45-3:45 p.m., Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave. Saturday; 10-11 a.m. Zoom, 2:45-3:45 p.m. June 24, Old Colorado City Library, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: trustyourwords.com.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

• "Military Money: How to Thrive on a Government Salary" by Trevor C. Nolan. Published by Military Might Publishing. Summary: A resource for service members and their families that will allow them to thrive on a government paycheck from housing and transportation to medical care and investments.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. Eighth St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE