SIGNINGS

Rick Gardner — "Power of the Dark Realm," 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.

LITERARY EVENTS

Lecture with Author Langdon Cook — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Firehouse 16, 4980 Farthing Drive; pikespeakmyc.org/newsevents.

Virtual Write Drunk; Edit Sober — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6 p.m. Wednesday; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.

An Evening with Trey Taylor Concert — To benefit the Children's Literacy Center, 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25 and up. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.

Meet the Author — With Mike Torreano, 1 p.m. Saturday, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd. Registration: friendsofppld.org.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

• "All This I Saw, and Part of It I Was" by John Suthers. Published by Gracepoint Publishing. Summary: John Suthers' memoir offers the reader his personal story with an insightful account of a public service career that balances what is right and what is necessary.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

