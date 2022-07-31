signings

Daniel Singh — “Which Reminds Me of a Story,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 13, Barnes & Noble, 795 Citadel Drive East; 719-637-8282.

Jon Kedrowski — Discussion about exploring the mountains and high mountain lakes of Colorado, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. His book “Classic Colorado Hikes: Lakes, Loop, and High Ridge Traverses” will be available for purchase. Admission, $4-$5. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

“The Hope of Glory (Volume Two): A Devotional Guide for Older Adults” by Nancy Parker Brummett. Published by Iron Stream. Summary: A devotional guide with 57 inspired lessons for older adults and those leading devotionals in retirement homes, care facilities, senior centers or Sunday school classes.

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.

Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

