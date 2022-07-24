SIGNINGS
Daniel Singh — “Which Reminds me of a Story,” 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Young Bookworms Bookstore, 3604 Hartsel Drive, Suite B; 719-373-9702.
Nancy Parker Brummett — “The Hope of Glory (Volume Two): A Devotional Guide for Older Adults,” noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Barnes & Noble, 1565 Briargate Blvd.; tinyurl.com/ycy3mc73.
Author Discussion and Book Signing — With Opal Lee, “Juneteenth, A Children’s Story,” 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Poetry Heals Poetry and Pottery — Noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, Soda Springs Park, 1016 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; poetryheals.org.
Poetry Heals Workshops — 2-4 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; poetryheals.org.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Search Beyond Lies” by K.V. Fischer. Independently published. Summary: When grad student James Frankel’s best friend and mentor goes missing, James wonders if his disappearance is related to his friend’s top-secret project. A selfie while summiting a Colorado mountain makes everyone believe he’s lost there. But is he?
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE