Daniel Singh — “Which Reminds me of a Story,” 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Young Bookworms Bookstore, 3604 Hartsel Drive, Suite B; 719-373-9702.

Nancy Parker Brummett — “The Hope of Glory (Volume Two): A Devotional Guide for Older Adults,” noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Barnes & Noble, 1565 Briargate Blvd.; tinyurl.com/ycy3mc73.

Author Discussion and Book Signing — With Opal Lee, “Juneteenth, A Children’s Story,” 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.

LITERARY EVENTS

Poetry Heals Poetry and Pottery — Noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, Soda Springs Park, 1016 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; poetryheals.org.

Poetry Heals Workshops — 2-4 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; poetryheals.org.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

• “Search Beyond Lies” by K.V. Fischer. Independently published. Summary: When grad student James Frankel’s best friend and mentor goes missing, James wonders if his disappearance is related to his friend’s top-secret project. A selfie while summiting a Colorado mountain makes everyone believe he’s lost there. But is he?

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

