SIGNINGS

John Suthers — "All This I Saw, and Part of It I Was," noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Poor Richard's Bookstore, 320 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsbookstore.com.

John Suthers — "All This I Saw, and Part of It I Was," noon-3 p.m. July 30, Barnes & Noble, 1565 Briargate Blvd.; stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2863.

LITERARY EVENTS

Writers' Night — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Bell Brothers Brewing, 114 N. Tejon St., Suite 100; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

• "Raven's Hollow Spring Magic" by Tena Stetler. Published by The Wild Rose Press, Inc. Summary: Spring is in full bloom in Raven’s Hollow, a small town in the Colorado Rockies. Blaze, a dragon shifter, and Wynter, a witch, are neck-deep in wedding preparations, when Wynter’s mother, Jade, goes missing after attending the Simon estate sale where she procured an ancient jelly bean machine. As deputy sheriff, it’s Blaze’s responsibility to find his soon-to-be mother-in-law. But at what cost?

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE